Prince Harry Caught Partying Naked In Vegas—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyLL Cool J came face-to-face with a burglary suspect in his home early Wednesday morning and managed to detain him until LAPD arrived a few minutes later to make the arrest.
- Details on how and why “The Office” creator Greg Daniels says he is pulling the plug on the NBC show after its upcoming ninth season.
- It’s official! After six years of marriage, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are divorced just two months after Holmes blindsided Cruise with the split.
- No one even knew they were dating, but Avril Lavigne is engaged to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. Lavigne, 27, and Kroeger, 37, first met in February to co-write a song for Lavigne’s upcoming album. On Aug. 8, Kroeger popped the question with a 14-carat diamond diamond ring.
- Taylor Swift accompanied her boyfriend Conor Kennedy for a somber visit to his mother’s grave in Cape Cod.
- Carson Daly was asked an extremely vulgar question about Christina Aguilera in a Vanity Fair interview … but answers it well.
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Samuel L. Jackson and Emma Stone are among the stars participating in the third Stand Up to Cancer telethon, the organisation announced Wednesday. Paltrow also acts as an executive producer for the fundraiser that will be carried commercial-free on the four major broadcast networks September 7.
- While taking some personal time off in Las Vegas, Prince Harry was photographed naked partying in a hotel room with friends in Las Vegas. Watch the video below.
