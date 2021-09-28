Prince Harry carried a folio engraved with a sweet tribute to his son during his New York City visit

Prince Harry nodded to his son Archie during his New York visit. Taylor Hill / Contributor / Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City last weekend.

During the visit, Harry carried a folio that was engraved with “Archie’s Papa,” nodding to his son.

Harry and Markle welcomed Archie’s sister, Lilibet, in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in New York last weekend for the Global Citizen Live festival, where they promoted vaccine equity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had never been to New York City together before the trip. Markle last visited the city in 2019 for a baby shower ahead of their son Archie’s birth.

They did not bring Archie or their daughter Lilibet with them on the trip, but Harry still managed to incorporate his son into his time in New York symbolically.

On Thursday, Harry and Markle were photographed leaving a meeting at the United Nations Plaza, where the UN Conference was taking place.

They were photographed leaving the United Nations. Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images

The couple met with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss vaccine equity, among other topics.

In the photos of their exit, Harry was carrying a black folio that looked unremarkable at first glance.

But a zoomed-in shot shows that the folio is engraved with the words “Archie’s Papa.”

The folio is engraved with ‘Archie’s Papa.’ Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images

The folio isn’t the first time Markle or Harry have incorporated sentimental nods to their children through their accessories.

In August, Markle wore necklaces with Archie and Lili’s zodiac constellations on them, and at the 2019 Wimbledon, the duchess wore a small “A” necklace in Archie’s honor.

The New York visit marked Markle and Harry’s first set of public engagements as a couple since they welcomed Lili in June.

In July, Harry told Ed Sheeran that although having two children can be a “juggle,” he and Markle had been lucky that Lili was “chilled” so far.