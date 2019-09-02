Search

The best photos from every single year of Prince Harry’s remarkable life

Alison Millington,Mikhaila Friel
Prince harry first day of school
Prince Harry on his first day of school. AP
  • The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday.
  • Prince Harry is sixth in line to the British throne and currently resides in California.
  • Insider has gathered the best photos from every year of Prince Harry’s incredible life so far.
Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Here he is with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.
Harry birth photo diana
The Princess of Wales and her son Prince William sit for their first official photo with Prince Harry. AP
Age 1: Harry with Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Prince William, Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca on July 9, 1986.
Age 1 mallorca trip
The Prince and Princess of Wales on vacation with the Spanish royal family. Michel Lipchitz / AP
Age 2: The Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on August 9, 1987.
Age 2 with diana
Harry and Diana on vacation. AP / John Redman
Age 3: Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a nursery school in Notting Hill on September 16, 1987.
Age 3 first day of school
Prince Harry in his kindergarten school uniform. AP
Age 4: The family take a bike ride on June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles.
Age 4 family bike ride
Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Princes William and Harry. AP
Age 5: Harry helps bury Princess Diana’s legs in the sand on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 1990.
Age 5 necker island
Necker Island was one of the family’s favorite vacation spots. AP/Elise Amendola
Age 6: Prince Harry at the wheel of a Second World War fire engine in London on October 25, 1990.
Age 6 fire engine
Prince Harry smiling at the cameras. AP/Dave Caulkin
Age 7: Leaving the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition on April 13, 1992. Charles and Diana separated later that year, but stayed married.
Age 7 history museum
Diana, Harry, and William hold flowers and gifts presented to them during the outing. AP/Gill Allen
Age 8: With family friend Harry Soames on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 26, 1993.
Age 8 disney world
Prince Harry blended in with the other children at the famous US theme park. AP/Peter Cosgrove
Age 9: With Diana at Silverstone racetrack on July 10, 1994.
Age 9 racetrack
Prince Harry with his mother Princess Diana. Alistair Grant/AP
Age 10: Harry looks on as Prince William signs the traditional entrance book at Eton College on his first day of school on September 6, 1995.
Age 10 with william eton
Prince William’s first day at Eton, a prestigious boarding school near Windsor. AP
Age 11: Harry joins his father at the Wales v Scotland game in the Five Nation Championship at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales.
Age 11 soccer game
Harry and his father, Charles, The Prince of Wales. Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty
Age 12: William and Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997, following her funeral service. The princess was killed on August 31 in a car crash in Paris.
Age 12 diana funeral
Harry and William walked behind Diana’s coffin during the funeral. Adam Butler/AP
Age 13: The family of three spend their first Christmas without Diana.
Age 13 first christmas
Harry, William, and Charles collected gifts from well-wishers at Sandringham. John Stillwell/AP
Age 14: Prince Charles and Harry sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in January 1999.
Age 14 skiing
Harry and Charles during a skiing vacation. Keystone/AP
Age 15: Will and Harry with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Britain’s Princess Anne, gather after the Royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Age 15 cousins
Harry, William, and Peter at the Queen’s Sandringham estate. AP/Fiona Hanson
Age 16: William and Harry share a joke as they celebrate the 101st birthday of the Queen Mother, their great grandmother.
Age 16 queen mother birthday
The royal family celebrated the birthday of the Queen Mother, mother to Queen Elizabeth II. Sion Touhig / Getty
Age 17: Harry walks behind the Gun Carriage bearing the coffin of the Queen Mother on April 9, 2002.
Age 17 queen mother funeral
The Queen Mother passed away on March 30, 2002. Anthony Harvey / Getty
Age 18: Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, the dogs owned by Andrew Gailey – the housemaster of the Manor House – in March 2003 at Eton.
Age 18 with dog
Prince Harry at Eton, the private boarding school also attended by his brother. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty
Age 18: Harry performs in “Much Ado About Nothing” in March 2003 at Eton College, England.
Age 18 acting
Harry took center stage for his role in the school adaption of the Shakespeare play. Getty
Age 18: Prince Harry carries a suit and a bin bag full of belongings as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003.
Age 18 garbage
Harry completed his education at Eton in 2003. an Waldie / Getty Images
Age 19: Prince Harry holds an Echidna called Spike in front of Sydney Harbour on September 23, 2003.
Age 19 australia
Harry during an official visit to Sydney, Australia. Daniel Berehulak / Getty
Age 20: Harry holds a child from one of the projects being helped by the Lesotho Fund, in Lesotho.
Age 20 lesotho
Prince Harry undertook volunteer work in Lesotho. ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Age 21: Harry looks on at his passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006, in Sandhurst.
Age 21 sandhurst
Prince Harry in uniform. Anwar Hussein / Getty
Age 22: Harry kisses then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 8, 2007, in St John’s, Antigua.
Age 22 chelsy davy
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Age 22: William and Harry speak on stage at the close of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007, in London.
Age 22 concert
Harry was joined on stage by his older brother at the concert paying tribute to their mother. Getty
Age 23: Here, Harry attends a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 2008, in Windsor.
Age 23 army
Prince Harry in military uniform. Ben Stansall / Getty
Age 24: Harry pays his respects after laying a wreath at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center on May 29, 2009, in New York City.
Age 24 ground zero
Harry bows his head at the former World Trade Center in New York City. Chris Ison / Getty
Age 24: The prince is sprayed with Champagne by a Sentebale teammate after they triumphed over the Blackwatch team during the 2009 Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on May 30, 2009.
Age 24 polo
Prince Harry founded the charity Sentebale in 2006. Chris Jackson / Getty
Age 24: Prince Harry shares a joke with William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive for Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2009, in London, England.
Age 24 trooping the colour
Prince Harry, William, and Camilla during the Queen’s annual birthday parade. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Age 25: Harry greets a herd boy as he visits the Herd Boys School on June 16, 2010, in Semongkong, Lesotho.
Age 25 lesotho
Harry paid another visit to Lesotho in 2010. Arthur Edwards / Getty
Age 26: Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011, in Spitsbergen, Norway.
Age 26 norway
Prince Harry is photographed skiing. David Cheskin/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Age 27: Harry poses with Usain Bolt on March 6, 2012, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Age 27 usain
Harry raced the champion sprinter Usain Bolt at the University of the West Indies. Chris Jackson / Getty
Age 28: Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William play with wands on the Harry Potter set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden on April 26, 2013.
Age 28 harry potter
Harry, William, and Kate paid a visit to Hogwarts. Paul Rogers / Getty
Age 29: Harry attends Free The Children’s global youth empowerment event, We Day, at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014.
Age 29 we day
Prince Harry speaking at We Day. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Free The Children
Age 30: Harry is presented with a sword and shield as he meets traditional Omani Dancers during a visit to Oman in November 2014.
Age 30 oman
The prince during a three-day visit to Muscat, Oman. Chris Jackson / Getty
Age 30: Queen Elizabeth II and Harry attend the annual Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015, in London, England.
Age 30 chelsea flower show
Harry greets his grandmother, The Queen. Julian Simmonds / Getty
Age 31: US President Barack Obama meets with Harry in the Oval Office of the White House on October 28, 2015, in Washington, DC.
Age 31 obama
Prince Harry has met former US President Barack Obama on several occasions. Win McNamee / Getty
Age 32: Harry meets nine-year-old patient Kyrique McKenzie at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 30, 2016, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Age 32 barbados
Harry met hospital patients during an official visit to Barbados. Chris Radburn / Getty
Age 33: Harry appears with then-fiancée Meghan Markle on the same day the couple announced their engagement to the world.
Age 33 markle engagement
Harry and Markle’s first royal appearance together at Kensington Palace. Chris Jackson / Getty
Age 33: Harry and Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share their first kiss after marrying at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.
Age 33 wedding
The couple became The Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon the marriage. Ben Stansall / Getty
Age 33: The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with the royal family in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
Age 33 official wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family for their official wedding photo. Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images
Age 33: The newlyweds wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.
Age 33 wedding reception
Harry and Meghan after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Steve Parsons / Getty
Age 33: In July, Markle and Harry shared a kiss – and a trophy – after a successful Sentebale Polo 2018 match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor.
Age 33 polo kiss
The couple shared some rare PDA at one of their first public appearances after the wedding. Chris Jackson / Getty
Age 33: Less than two weeks ahead of his 34th birthday, Harry goofs around with the Riverside School Choir at the annual WellChild awards in London.
Age 33 wellchild
Prince Harry at the WellChild awards. Victoria Jones / Getty
Age 34: Harry and Markle give the world a look at their first child, baby Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.
Age 34 baby archie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle. Getty / Pool
Age 34: The royal family poses for a photo after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6.
Archie Harrison Christening
The royal family at Windsor Castle after the christening ceremony. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images
Age 34: The royal couple delight fans with their most intimate family photo yet, released after baby Archie’s christening.
Meghan and Harry and Archie Christening
The Duke and Duchess with Archie just two months after his birth. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images
Age 35: The family of three make a rare appearance together during their royal tour of South Africa. The trip marked Archie’s first official royal engagement.
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Age 35: The Duke of Sussex pays tribute to Princess Diana’s legacy by walking through a minefield in Angola, just like she did in 1997.
Prince Harry minefield Angola
Prince Harry walked through a minefield alone during his tour of Africa in September 2019. Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
Age 35: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their “step back” from royal duties on January 8, 2020.
Harry meghan website
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Canada House on January 7, 2020, in London, England. Daniel Leal-Olivas-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Age 35: Prince Harry and Meghan attend their final royal engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at London’s Westminster Abbey in March. There appeared to be tensions between the two couples at the event following months of rumors.
Fab four reunion 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service. Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images
Age 35: Harry and Markle volunteer with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles in August. The couple and Archie now live in California full-time, after purchasing their first home together in Santa Barbara.
Meghan markle prince harry masks
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute school supplies at a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA. Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
 

 

Age 35: A new royal biography, “Finding Freedom,” was published in August. Harry and Markle also signed on as TV producers for Netflix.
GettyImages 1265195667
‘Finding Freedom’ tells the story of Harry and Meghan. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Age 36: Harry and Markle gave a tell-all TV interview about their royal exit to Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on March 7.
Harry Meghan interview 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking to Oprah Winfrey. CBS
Age 36: In July, Harry reunited with William in the UK to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.
William and Harry look at Diana's statue.
William and Harry look at Diana’s statue. Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP
