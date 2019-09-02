Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Here he is with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William. The Princess of Wales and her son Prince William sit for their first official photo with Prince Harry. AP

Age 1: Harry with Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Prince William, Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca on July 9, 1986. The Prince and Princess of Wales on vacation with the Spanish royal family. Michel Lipchitz / AP

Age 2: The Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on August 9, 1987. Harry and Diana on vacation. AP / John Redman

Age 3: Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a nursery school in Notting Hill on September 16, 1987. Prince Harry in his kindergarten school uniform. AP

Age 4: The family take a bike ride on June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles. Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Princes William and Harry. AP

Age 5: Harry helps bury Princess Diana’s legs in the sand on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 1990. Necker Island was one of the family’s favorite vacation spots. AP/Elise Amendola

Age 6: Prince Harry at the wheel of a Second World War fire engine in London on October 25, 1990. Prince Harry smiling at the cameras. AP/Dave Caulkin

Age 7: Leaving the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition on April 13, 1992. Charles and Diana separated later that year, but stayed married. Diana, Harry, and William hold flowers and gifts presented to them during the outing. AP/Gill Allen

Age 8: With family friend Harry Soames on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 26, 1993. Prince Harry blended in with the other children at the famous US theme park. AP/Peter Cosgrove

Age 9: With Diana at Silverstone racetrack on July 10, 1994. Prince Harry with his mother Princess Diana. Alistair Grant/AP

Age 10: Harry looks on as Prince William signs the traditional entrance book at Eton College on his first day of school on September 6, 1995. Prince William’s first day at Eton, a prestigious boarding school near Windsor. AP

Age 11: Harry joins his father at the Wales v Scotland game in the Five Nation Championship at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Harry and his father, Charles, The Prince of Wales. Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty

Age 12: William and Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997, following her funeral service. The princess was killed on August 31 in a car crash in Paris. Harry and William walked behind Diana’s coffin during the funeral. Adam Butler/AP

Age 13: The family of three spend their first Christmas without Diana. Harry, William, and Charles collected gifts from well-wishers at Sandringham. John Stillwell/AP

Age 14: Prince Charles and Harry sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in January 1999. Harry and Charles during a skiing vacation. Keystone/AP

Age 15: Will and Harry with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Britain’s Princess Anne, gather after the Royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk. Harry, William, and Peter at the Queen’s Sandringham estate. AP/Fiona Hanson

Age 16: William and Harry share a joke as they celebrate the 101st birthday of the Queen Mother, their great grandmother. The royal family celebrated the birthday of the Queen Mother, mother to Queen Elizabeth II. Sion Touhig / Getty

Age 17: Harry walks behind the Gun Carriage bearing the coffin of the Queen Mother on April 9, 2002. The Queen Mother passed away on March 30, 2002. Anthony Harvey / Getty

Age 18: Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, the dogs owned by Andrew Gailey – the housemaster of the Manor House – in March 2003 at Eton. Prince Harry at Eton, the private boarding school also attended by his brother. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty

Age 18: Harry performs in “Much Ado About Nothing” in March 2003 at Eton College, England. Harry took center stage for his role in the school adaption of the Shakespeare play. Getty

Age 18: Prince Harry carries a suit and a bin bag full of belongings as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003. Harry completed his education at Eton in 2003. an Waldie / Getty Images

Age 19: Prince Harry holds an Echidna called Spike in front of Sydney Harbour on September 23, 2003. Harry during an official visit to Sydney, Australia. Daniel Berehulak / Getty

Age 20: Harry holds a child from one of the projects being helped by the Lesotho Fund, in Lesotho. Prince Harry undertook volunteer work in Lesotho. ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

Age 21: Harry looks on at his passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006, in Sandhurst. Prince Harry in uniform. Anwar Hussein / Getty

Age 22: Harry kisses then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 8, 2007, in St John’s, Antigua. Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Age 22: William and Harry speak on stage at the close of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007, in London. Harry was joined on stage by his older brother at the concert paying tribute to their mother. Getty

Age 23: Here, Harry attends a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 2008, in Windsor. Prince Harry in military uniform. Ben Stansall / Getty

Age 24: Harry pays his respects after laying a wreath at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center on May 29, 2009, in New York City. Harry bows his head at the former World Trade Center in New York City. Chris Ison / Getty

Age 24: The prince is sprayed with Champagne by a Sentebale teammate after they triumphed over the Blackwatch team during the 2009 Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on May 30, 2009. Prince Harry founded the charity Sentebale in 2006. Chris Jackson / Getty

Age 24: Prince Harry shares a joke with William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive for Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2009, in London, England. Prince Harry, William, and Camilla during the Queen’s annual birthday parade. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Age 25: Harry greets a herd boy as he visits the Herd Boys School on June 16, 2010, in Semongkong, Lesotho. Harry paid another visit to Lesotho in 2010. Arthur Edwards / Getty

Age 26: Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011, in Spitsbergen, Norway. Prince Harry is photographed skiing. David Cheskin/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Age 27: Harry poses with Usain Bolt on March 6, 2012, in Kingston, Jamaica. Harry raced the champion sprinter Usain Bolt at the University of the West Indies. Chris Jackson / Getty

Age 28: Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William play with wands on the Harry Potter set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden on April 26, 2013. Harry, William, and Kate paid a visit to Hogwarts. Paul Rogers / Getty

Age 29: Harry attends Free The Children’s global youth empowerment event, We Day, at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014. Prince Harry speaking at We Day. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Free The Children

Age 30: Harry is presented with a sword and shield as he meets traditional Omani Dancers during a visit to Oman in November 2014. The prince during a three-day visit to Muscat, Oman. Chris Jackson / Getty

Age 30: Queen Elizabeth II and Harry attend the annual Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015, in London, England. Harry greets his grandmother, The Queen. Julian Simmonds / Getty

Age 31: US President Barack Obama meets with Harry in the Oval Office of the White House on October 28, 2015, in Washington, DC. Prince Harry has met former US President Barack Obama on several occasions. Win McNamee / Getty

Age 32: Harry meets nine-year-old patient Kyrique McKenzie at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 30, 2016, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Harry met hospital patients during an official visit to Barbados. Chris Radburn / Getty

Age 33: Harry appears with then-fiancée Meghan Markle on the same day the couple announced their engagement to the world. Harry and Markle’s first royal appearance together at Kensington Palace. Chris Jackson / Getty

Age 33: Harry and Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share their first kiss after marrying at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. The couple became The Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon the marriage. Ben Stansall / Getty

Age 33: The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with the royal family in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family for their official wedding photo. Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

Age 33: The newlyweds wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Steve Parsons / Getty

Age 33: In July, Markle and Harry shared a kiss – and a trophy – after a successful Sentebale Polo 2018 match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor. The couple shared some rare PDA at one of their first public appearances after the wedding. Chris Jackson / Getty

Age 33: Less than two weeks ahead of his 34th birthday, Harry goofs around with the Riverside School Choir at the annual WellChild awards in London. Prince Harry at the WellChild awards. Victoria Jones / Getty

Age 34: Harry and Markle give the world a look at their first child, baby Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle. Getty / Pool

Age 34: The royal family poses for a photo after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6. The royal family at Windsor Castle after the christening ceremony. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Age 34: The royal couple delight fans with their most intimate family photo yet, released after baby Archie’s christening. The Duke and Duchess with Archie just two months after his birth. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Age 35: The family of three make a rare appearance together during their royal tour of South Africa. The trip marked Archie’s first official royal engagement. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Age 35: The Duke of Sussex pays tribute to Princess Diana’s legacy by walking through a minefield in Angola, just like she did in 1997. Prince Harry walked through a minefield alone during his tour of Africa in September 2019. Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Age 35: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their “step back” from royal duties on January 8, 2020. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Canada House on January 7, 2020, in London, England. Daniel Leal-Olivas-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Age 35: Prince Harry and Meghan attend their final royal engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at London’s Westminster Abbey in March. There appeared to be tensions between the two couples at the event following months of rumors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family at a Commonwealth Day service. Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images

Age 35: Harry and Markle volunteer with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles in August. The couple and Archie now live in California full-time, after purchasing their first home together in Santa Barbara. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped distribute school supplies at a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA. Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Age 35: A new royal biography, “Finding Freedom,” was published in August. Harry and Markle also signed on as TV producers for Netflix. ‘Finding Freedom’ tells the story of Harry and Meghan. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Age 36: Harry and Markle gave a tell-all TV interview about their royal exit to Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on March 7. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking to Oprah Winfrey. CBS