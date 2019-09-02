- The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 37th birthday on Wednesday.
- Prince Harry is sixth in line to the British throne and currently resides in California.
- Insider has gathered the best photos from every year of Prince Harry’s incredible life so far.
Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Here he is with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.
Age 1: Harry with Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Prince William, Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca on July 9, 1986.
Age 2: The Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on August 9, 1987.
Age 3: Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a nursery school in Notting Hill on September 16, 1987.
Age 4: The family take a bike ride on June 1, 1989, around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles.
Age 5: Harry helps bury Princess Diana’s legs in the sand on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 1990.
Age 6: Prince Harry at the wheel of a Second World War fire engine in London on October 25, 1990.
Age 7: Leaving the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition on April 13, 1992. Charles and Diana separated later that year, but stayed married.
Age 8: With family friend Harry Soames on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 26, 1993.
Age 9: With Diana at Silverstone racetrack on July 10, 1994.
Age 10: Harry looks on as Prince William signs the traditional entrance book at Eton College on his first day of school on September 6, 1995.
Age 11: Harry joins his father at the Wales v Scotland game in the Five Nation Championship at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales.
Age 12: William and Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997, following her funeral service. The princess was killed on August 31 in a car crash in Paris.
Age 13: The family of three spend their first Christmas without Diana.
Age 14: Prince Charles and Harry sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in January 1999.
Age 15: Will and Harry with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Britain’s Princess Anne, gather after the Royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Age 16: William and Harry share a joke as they celebrate the 101st birthday of the Queen Mother, their great grandmother.
Age 17: Harry walks behind the Gun Carriage bearing the coffin of the Queen Mother on April 9, 2002.
Age 18: Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, the dogs owned by Andrew Gailey – the housemaster of the Manor House – in March 2003 at Eton.
Age 18: Harry performs in “Much Ado About Nothing” in March 2003 at Eton College, England.
Age 18: Prince Harry carries a suit and a bin bag full of belongings as he leaves Eton College on June 12, 2003.
Age 19: Prince Harry holds an Echidna called Spike in front of Sydney Harbour on September 23, 2003.
Age 20: Harry holds a child from one of the projects being helped by the Lesotho Fund, in Lesotho.
Age 21: Harry looks on at his passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006, in Sandhurst.
Age 22: Harry kisses then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 8, 2007, in St John’s, Antigua.
Age 22: William and Harry speak on stage at the close of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007, in London.
Age 23: Here, Harry attends a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 2008, in Windsor.
Age 24: Harry pays his respects after laying a wreath at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center on May 29, 2009, in New York City.
Age 24: The prince is sprayed with Champagne by a Sentebale teammate after they triumphed over the Blackwatch team during the 2009 Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on May 30, 2009.
Age 24: Prince Harry shares a joke with William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive for Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2009, in London, England.
Age 25: Harry greets a herd boy as he visits the Herd Boys School on June 16, 2010, in Semongkong, Lesotho.
Age 26: Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011, in Spitsbergen, Norway.
Age 27: Harry poses with Usain Bolt on March 6, 2012, in Kingston, Jamaica.
Age 28: Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William play with wands on the Harry Potter set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden on April 26, 2013.
Age 29: Harry attends Free The Children’s global youth empowerment event, We Day, at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014.
Age 30: Harry is presented with a sword and shield as he meets traditional Omani Dancers during a visit to Oman in November 2014.
Age 30: Queen Elizabeth II and Harry attend the annual Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015, in London, England.
Age 31: US President Barack Obama meets with Harry in the Oval Office of the White House on October 28, 2015, in Washington, DC.
Age 32: Harry meets nine-year-old patient Kyrique McKenzie at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 30, 2016, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Age 33: Harry appears with then-fiancée Meghan Markle on the same day the couple announced their engagement to the world.
Age 33: Harry and Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share their first kiss after marrying at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.
Age 33: The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with the royal family in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
Age 33: The newlyweds wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.
Age 33: In July, Markle and Harry shared a kiss – and a trophy – after a successful Sentebale Polo 2018 match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor.
Age 33: Less than two weeks ahead of his 34th birthday, Harry goofs around with the Riverside School Choir at the annual WellChild awards in London.
Age 34: Harry and Markle give the world a look at their first child, baby Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.
Age 34: The royal family poses for a photo after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6.
Age 34: The royal couple delight fans with their most intimate family photo yet, released after baby Archie’s christening.
Age 35: The family of three make a rare appearance together during their royal tour of South Africa. The trip marked Archie’s first official royal engagement.
Age 35: The Duke of Sussex pays tribute to Princess Diana’s legacy by walking through a minefield in Angola, just like she did in 1997.
Age 35: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their “step back” from royal duties on January 8, 2020.
Age 35: Prince Harry and Meghan attend their final royal engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at London’s Westminster Abbey in March. There appeared to be tensions between the two couples at the event following months of rumors.
Age 35: Harry and Markle volunteer with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles in August. The couple and Archie now live in California full-time, after purchasing their first home together in Santa Barbara.
Age 35: A new royal biography, “Finding Freedom,” was published in August. Harry and Markle also signed on as TV producers for Netflix.
Age 36: Harry and Markle gave a tell-all TV interview about their royal exit to Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on March 7.
Age 36: In July, Harry reunited with William in the UK to unveil a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.