Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may still get Platinum Jubilee medals as a souvenir from the Queen after being stripped of military titles

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew in 2014. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Princes Andrew and Harry reportedly won’t get Platinum Jubilee medals for their military careers.

Both royals are said to be ineligible after they were stripped of their honorary military titles.

But they may still get one as a souvenir from the Queen, who buys them for close relatives.

Neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew will receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal on the basis of their military careers on February 6, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Both Harry and Andrew are no longer considered eligible for the medal, presented to those deserving of the “nation’s thanks,” having been stripped of their honorary military titles, the publication added. According to the official royal website, recipients include serving members of the Armed Forces and members of the Royal Household with one year of qualifying service.

However, royal expert Marlene Koenig told Insider Harry and Andrew will likely still be given a medal by the Queen along with other non-working royals as commemorative souvenirs of the anniversary of her 70th year on the throne, citing evidence from previous Jubilees.

“She gave the coronation medal, mind you that was in 1953, to Charles and Anne, who were kids,” Koenig said.

It’s therefore possible Andrew or Harry, whose titles were removed in 2020 when he and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals, will still get a medal.

During negotiations with the Queen, known as the Sandringham Summit, it was agreed the Duke of Sussex would lose his military appointments.

Both princes have been stripped of their honorary military titles. Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Andrew, who is also reportedly not attending the Jubilee celebrations and is facing a sexual-assault civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Guiffre, was stripped of his own military appointments on January 13. He has always maintained his innocence, and a palace spokesperson told Insider in 2019 that it is “emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.”

According to the official royal website, Jubilee medals are a time-honored tradition — the first was handed out during the anniversary of Queen Victoria’s 50th year on the throne in 1887.

The website also outlines who is eligible to receive the medals, which feature an image of the Queen with a Latin inscription translating to: “‘Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.” These include frontline emergency workers, prison services personnel, and living George or Victoria cross recipients.

This year’s medal marks the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace, told Insider it is “clearly another snub for Andrew and Harry” if they don’t receive one as a gift as “she makes the rules.”

Nonetheless, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the British public agrees with Harry and Andrew being denied a medal.

“Most people in Britain will feel that neither deserves the medal, though for very different reasons,” Fitzwilliams said.

“Andrew is in disgrace and has been an embarrassment to the royal family,” he added. “Harry together with Meghan, having stepped down from royal duties, gave an interview on Oprah which was deeply destructive.”

Andrew and Harry were present for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

During his tenure as a working royal, Andrew received several medals, including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal, her Gold Jubilee Medal, and her Diamond Jubilee Medal, Cawthorne said.

Despite efforts to distance the Jubilee with Andrew, Cawthorne said his non-attendance would still be visible when celebrations kick off in June.

“Prince Andrew will be conspicuous by his absence,” Cawthorne said. “How could any commentator fail to mention it?”

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.