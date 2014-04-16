Prince George Now Owns A Wombat Bigger Than Himself

David Foote /Admiralty House via Getty Images

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove has presented Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with a special present.

Prince George, who’s staying at Admiralty House in Sydney, received a giant wombat soft toy from Sir Peter on the first day of a three-week Royal tour of Australia.

