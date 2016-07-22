See Prince George's adorable new 3rd birthday photos

His royal highness Prince George — oldest son of Duke and Duchess of Camrbidge William and Kate — turns 3 years old today. And this morning, the royal family released four heart-meltingly cute photos to mark the occasion.

“The Duke and Duchess hope that people will enjoy seeing these new photographs,” a statement from the family said. “They would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received as Prince George celebrates his third birthday.”

The portraits were captured by photographer Matt Porteous at the family’s home in Norfolk earlier this month. Here they are in all their adorableness:

