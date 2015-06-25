Sales of Crocs are skyrocketing because of the royal baby

Crocs are having a resurgence.

It’s in part thanks to Prince George, who is just shy of his second birthday.

Sales have surged because of what people are calling the ‘Prince George effect,’ reports WWD.

“Prince George proves there’s no age limit on being a fashion icon,” Daniel Silverfield, Amazon UK’s head of vendor management, told WWD. “We’ve seen a 16-fold increase in sales of kids’ Crocband shoes at Amazon.co.uk since the photo of him wearing a pair [at the Beaufort Polo Club in June] was released.” He cited specifics, telling the website sales have spiked “1,500 per cent.”

The footwear company is known for its notorious signature shoes, which are very polarising. People either love them or they valiantly despise them. (However, Bloomberg reported in 2013 that the brand was trying to lure customers away from the clunky shoe with other styles of shoes.) The brand tried to be more fashionable with these other styles, such as ballet flats and pumps.



Only a year ago, the brand was failing to make a revival.

In December, Crocs hired a new CEO, Gregg Ribatt, to help the footwear company’s earning increase.

Prince George aside, ugly shoes are all the rage right now. Birkenstocks and Tevas are popular, even amongs key players in fashion media, like former Lucky Editor-in-Chief Eva Chen.

