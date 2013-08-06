The Brooklyn Company That Made Prince George's Baby Blanket Has Already Sold More Than 10,000 Units

The

newborn Prince Georgeis following in his mother’s footsteps as a

fashion icon.

When he was carried from the hospital to the waiting car by his dad Prince William, the world struggled to catch a glimpse of the little prince, who was bundled up in a cotton swaddle decorated with tiny birds.

And though the walk to the car lasted less than a minute, everyone had to know: Who was he wearing?

Style bloggers and fashion writers quickly identified the brand, and within four hours of George’s appearance, the Brooklyn-based brand aden + anais‘s website had crashed. Within nine days, the company had 7,000 orders, a 600% increase according to The Associated Press.

Now, over 10,000 of the wraps have been sold, and the retailer’s website visits have skyrocketed to nearly 2,000% more than its daily average in Britain, and 500% more in the U.S, according to the New York Daily News.

CEO of aden + anais Raegan Moya-Jones said she had no idea that her blanket was going to be Kate’s choice for Prince George. In fact, she found out when a coworker brought her a picture.

“Not in a million years did I ever anticipate the future king of England was going to come out in an aden + anais swaddle,” Moya-Jones told the Daily News. “I was dismissive, because I really thought it was a joke.”

Kate reportedly bought the muslin blanket herself from a London store. It costs about $US28 for a single blanket or $US49.95 for a four-pack, and is sold at mid-range department stores like Nordstrom.

The affordable brand is also big with celebrities like “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler, and Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves.

Of course, the craze for all things Kate and baby is not likely to die down as the tot gets older. Eventually, tiny boots, coats, and hats will be fawned over on parent blogs with the same gusto that Kate’s every fashion choice is followed by fashionistas.

It’s the “Kate Effect,” and it’s not going anywhere.

aden + anais The ‘Jungle Jam’ muslin swaddle set by aden + anais. Prince George wore the bird blanket on the far left.

