Prince George Turns 1: A Glamorous Year In The Life Of The Royal Baby

REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first born son, Prince George of Cambridge, arrived to a media frenzy exactly one year ago today.

And what a year it’s been!

The royal baby has already hobnobbed with dignitaries and traveled the world, visiting zoos everywhere from New Zealand to London.

See where Prince George’s travels have taken him and how he has grown throughout the year.

