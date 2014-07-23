Prince George Turns 1: A Glamorous Year In The Life Of The Royal Baby

REUTERS/John Stillwell/PoolBritain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first born son, Prince George of Cambridge, arrived to a media frenzy exactly one year ago today.
And what a year it’s been!
The royal baby has already hobnobbed with dignitaries and traveled the world, visiting zoos everywhere from New Zealand to London.
See where Prince George’s travels have taken him and how he has grown throughout the year.
On July 22, 2013, Kate Middleton and Prince William debuted their new bundle of joy -- Prince George of Cambridge -- outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London.
Prince William quickly whisked his son away from the massive crowds and into a car headed for Kensington Palace.
Prince George is third in line to the British throne. His birth certificate was filed with the Westminster Register Office in London.
On August 19th, the royals released their first family photo -- shot by Kate Middleton's father, Michael, in the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England. Even dog Lupo made the cut!
By April, the tot was already globe-trotting. Here the family is pictured after landing in Wellington, about to commence their 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia.
Prince George loved New Zealand! Here he got to play with toys during an event at the Government House in Wellington.
In Sydney, Prince George was greeted by Lynne Cosgrove, wife of the Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgrove. The family spent 9 days touring the country.
But he was fascinated with this commemorative card given to him by his mother at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
Where he went eye-to-eye with an Australian animal named a Bilby, which had been named after Prince George.
By the time the 19-day New Zealand/Australia trip came to an end, Prince George looked ready to return home.
Earlier this month, baby George visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.
Today, Prince George celebrates his 1st birthday! The entire country is celebrating with balloons and flags outside Kensington Palace.
