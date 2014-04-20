Prince George Expected To Attend Taronga Zoo On Royal Tour Today

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Andrew’s Cathedral for Easter Sunday Service. Brendon Thorne/Getty

This morning the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Easter service at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney, along with Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Several hundred people gathered in Cathedral Square, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple during a walkabout after the service.

Kate attended St Andrew’s wearing a dove grey Alexander McQueen coat dress and Jane Taylor hat.

Most however were excited about the possibility that Prince George would also make an appearance, as the royal tour heads to Taronga Zoo this afternoon.

The zoo will honour the little prince by naming the bilby enclosure after him.

The Duke of Cambridge suggested earlier in the week that the visit might inspire Prince George’s first word to be “bilby.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.