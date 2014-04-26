Baby Prince George 'Enhanced' With Photoshop On Magazine Cover

Prince George — Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first offspring — is just 9 months old and already being “digitally enhanced” with photoshop on magazine covers.

As PageSix points out, George boasts “emerald green eyes, rosier cheeks and stronger strawberry-blond-tinged hair and brows” on the magazine’s cover, but inside photos reveal “darker brown eyes and paler cheeks.”

A spokesperson at Us Weekly didn’t deny the enhancement, stating, “The original image used for the Prince George cover was dark and bluish in tone and needed to be given an overall colour shift for printing purposes.”

But the magazine rep counters, “By no means did we go in and alter the colour of his eyes or cheeks.”

Judge for yourselves below:

