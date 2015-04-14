Prince George proves he's a regular baby when he goes looking for Prince William in a china cabinet

He may be the heir to the throne, but for now, 21-month-old Prince George is just a regular baby making his way through life and learning as he goes.

Recently, the toddler has had everyone “oooh”-ing and “aww”-ing over his latest mix up; thinking his father, Prince William, was hiding out in the family’s china cabinet after being told Dad was visiting the country of the same name.

People Magazine reports Claudia Gordon, a luxury travel advisor, heard the tale from Princess Kate herself.

“She told me that his daddy, Prince William, was visiting China,” Gordon recalled. “After hearing this he went to the china cabinet, opened it and proclaimed ‘daddy is not here.’ “

The young prince, who turns two in late July, will become a big brother this month. In his days as an only child, he’s already completed his first royal tour, where he visited a playgroup and a zoo in New Zealand.

As for his confusion between dinnerware and countries, Gordon relays a message from Princess Kate.

“She said they would work on his geography.”

