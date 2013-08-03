Prince George's Birth Certificate Lists Parents' Jobs As 'Prince And Princess'

You saw the hospital where Prince George was born, his first baby photos, the birth announcement on an easel outside of Buckingham Palace, so why shouldn’t you also see the heir to the throne’s birth certificate?

Clarence House tweeted an image of the official document, with the caption “The birth certificate for His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge has been signed.”

William signed his son’s birth certificate, which lists the mother as “Catherine Elizabeth.”

Their occupations? “Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom.”

Check out the document below:

