Prince Fielder's Belly-Flop Slide Led To Some Hilarious GIFs

Cork Gaines

The Red Sox beat the Tigers in game six of the ALCS to advance to the World Series, thanks in large part to a baserunning gaffe by Prince Fielder when he was caught off of third base and was tagged out as he tried to dive back to the bag.

The out killed a Tigers rally, but Fielder’s belly-flop slide was also highly entertaining. The slide led many on the Internet to create parody GIFs. Here are a few of the best ones we have seen (you can see the full video at this link).

Here is a GIF of the original dive (via BuzzFeedSports)…


Here is a clip FOX pieced together showing Jim Leyland’s reaction to another play during the game…

Here is Prince diving for a cake (via @Nick_Pants)…


Maybe the most obvious one was to mash Fielder’s slide together with this famous scene in the movie “Major League”…

Finally, here is one with Fielder causing quite a splash (via Guyism.com)…

