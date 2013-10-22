Prince Fielder's Belly-Flop Slide Led To Some Hilarious GIFs

The Red Sox beat the Tigers in game six of the ALCS to advance to the World Series, thanks in large part to a baserunning gaffe by Prince Fielder when he was caught off of third base and was tagged out as he tried to dive back to the bag.

The out killed a Tigers rally, but Fielder’s belly-flop slide was also highly entertaining. The slide led many on the Internet to create parody GIFs. Here are a few of the best ones we have seen (you can see the full video at this link).

Here is a GIF of the original dive (via BuzzFeedSports)…



Here is a clip FOX pieced together showing Jim Leyland’s reaction to another play during the game…Here is Prince diving for a cake ( via @Nick_Pants )…Maybe the most obvious one was to mash Fielder’s slide together with this famous scene in the movie “Major League”…Finally, here is one with Fielder causing quite a splash ( via Guyism.com )…

