Prince Fielder's Belly-Flop Slide Led To Some Hilarious GIFs

The Red Sox beat the Tigers in game six of the ALCS to advance to the World Series, thanks in large part to a baserunning gaffe by Prince Fielder when he was caught off of third base and was tagged out as he tried to dive back to the bag.
The out killed a Tigers rally, but Fielder’s belly-flop slide was also highly entertaining. The slide led many on the Internet to create parody GIFs. Here are a few of the best ones we have seen (you can see the full video at this link).
Here is a GIF of the original dive (via BuzzFeedSports)…
Here is a clip FOX pieced together showing Jim Leyland’s reaction to another play during the game…
Here is Prince diving for a cake (via @Nick_Pants)…
Maybe the most obvious one was to mash Fielder’s slide together with this famous scene in the movie “Major League”…
Finally, here is one with Fielder causing quite a splash (via Guyism.com)…
