Prince Fielder Had The Most Adorable Little Jump On The Tigers' Pennant-Clinching Play

The Tigers clinched their first trip to the World Series since 2006 with a sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS. But before Prince Fielder could record the final out on a pop-up, he had to call-off his teammates. And boy was it adorable.



Fielder is listed at 275 pounds. And he managed to get every single one off the ground as he excitedly waved off his teammates.

Here is the key moment in all it’s slo-mo glory. The full video (via MLB.com) is below…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.