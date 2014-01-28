Prince Is Suing His Facebook Fans For $US22 Million

The artist formerly known as an unpronounceable symbol is suing his Facebook fans, reports TorrentFreak.

He’s specifically taking aim at 22 of them for posting Facebook links to live concerts and recordings. Now each is being sued for $US1 million, making this a $US22 million lawsuit in total.

Only two defendants’ names are known for certain in the case — the rest are John/Jane Doe or known only by their online usernames.

Prince is fairly litigious when it comes to his music. According to TorrentFreak:

Prince has a long tradition of suing anyone who dares to use his material without permission, but doesn’t always carry through on his threats. A 2007 effort to sue The Pirate Bay went nowhere. This new lawsuit is likely to go much further.

Apropos of nothing, here’s a video in which Jimmy Fallon tells a surreal and funny story about what it’s like to play ping pong against Prince:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

