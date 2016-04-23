Prince was reportedly treated for a drug overdose days before his death

TMZ is reporting that sources say Prince was treated for a drug overdose in the days leading up to his death.

While Prince’s publicist previously said that he made an emergency landing in his jet for a rush to the hospital because of a flu, TMZ’s sources in Moline, Illinois, where he landed, say the musician was given a “‘save shot’ typically administered to counteract the effects of an opiate.”

Doctors advised Prince to stay for care in the hospital for 24 hours, according to TMZ, but he and his team left when he could not get a private room.

It should be noted that no official autopsy information or cause of death has been released at this point.

Prince’s publicist was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.