How Prince hid his deadly painkiller drug addiction

Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty Images

New court documents reveal how Prince was able to keep his use of dangerous opioid painkillers hidden, leading up to his accidental overdose and death last year.

Unsealed documents show that “a sizable amount” of painkillers was found around Prince’s Paisley Park compound outside of Minneapolis, and the artist did not have prescriptions for them, according to The New York Times. Some of the pills were concealed in containers for over-the-counter medications like vitamin and aspirin bottles.

Other prescriptions were issued in the name of a close aide, according to the Times.

In one affidavit, a doctor admits to prescribing Prince the opioid oxycodone on April 14, just a week before Prince’s death, but the prescription was made in the name of Prince’s friend for “privacy.”

Search warrants and affidavits from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating Prince’s death, were unsealed on Monday.

There is still no known answer to how Prince got the opioid fentanyl that killed him, and no one has been charged in relation to the investigation, which also involves the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Associates of Prince have said that the artist was in constant pain near the end of his life from years of performing, which may have been the initial reason for opioid use. They have also said there was an attempt to get Prince into rehab before he died.

Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park home on April 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.