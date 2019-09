In 2006 former guitar teacher, Andy Mckee, uploaded a video of himself playing his song “Drifting“. The video garnerened over 50 million views, and even caught the attention of Prince who flew Mckee out to Austrailia to join him for a few shows.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

