How celebrities and friends are mourning Prince's sudden death

Prince’s death at age 57 is rocking the entertainment world like few other events ever have.

Famous fans of the musician span generations, including movie stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Marlee Matlin, and Elijah Wood, as well as fellow music artists Wu Tang Clan, Lupe Fiasco, and Justin Timberlake.

They flocked to social media to share their memories, pain, stories, and admiration.

Prince’s body was found at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, after police responded to a call regarding a death. The cause of death is unknown at this time, though a representative for Prince previously said he “has been fighting the flu for several weeks.”

See what entertainers and Prince’s fans are saying about his sudden death below:

Prince and Michael were the only artists I actually followed around the world to see their stellar performances live.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 21, 2016

Numb. Stunned. This can’t be real.

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 21, 2016

ALL HAIL: a vagenius of the highest order has vacated this realm. #RIP PRINCE ROGERS NELSON. nothing compares to U.

— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 21, 2016

Prince was brilliant and larger than life. What a sad day.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 21, 2016

I was so busy an hour ago and now I…. Prince was so kind to me once. He was so kind. He was so talented. He was everything. A Legend.

— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) April 21, 2016

RIP to @prince…a true artist in every sense of the word. Gone way too soon.

— Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) April 21, 2016

Can’t even process this. There will never be another. Thank you for everything, Prince Rogers Nelson.

— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 21, 2016

A shock to read #Prince has died. He was so magnificent at the Super Bowl that I was privileged to perform the National Anthem in sign. RIP

— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2016

I’m Crushed!! UK news reporting Prince Is Dead?! For Real?! Massive Loss for us all! What a Genius! Speechless.

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 21, 2016

We’ve lost the greatest artist of my generation. I danced on stage with him when milo was in my belly. Prince, I will forever love you. #RIP

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 21, 2016

Omg….. RIP Prince…. ????????????

— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2016

OMG… Heaven help us! Can it be true? Is #PRINCE really dead?

— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2016

???????????????????? In Minneapolis right now…and it’s raining… Prince…????????????????????

— Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) April 21, 2016

Deep tragedy. I’m so sorry for your loss Minneapolis. We will try and cheer you up for at least a little while tonight. #RIPPrince

— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 21, 2016

NOW WATCH: What Touring With Prince Taught A Young Dancer About Building A Career



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.