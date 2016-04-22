How celebrities and friends are mourning Prince's sudden death

Jethro Nededog

Prince’s death at age 57 is rocking the entertainment world like few other events ever have.

Famous fans of the musician span generations, including movie stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Marlee Matlin, and Elijah Wood, as well as fellow music artists Wu Tang Clan, Lupe Fiasco, and Justin Timberlake.

They flocked to social media to share their memories, pain, stories, and admiration.

Prince’s body was found at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, after police responded to a call regarding a death. The cause of death is unknown at this time, though a representative for Prince previously said he “has been fighting the flu for several weeks.”

See what entertainers and Prince’s fans are saying about his sudden death below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

