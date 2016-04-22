Police release transcript of Prince 911 call: 'People are just distraught'

Jethro Nededog
PrinceAP Images

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office has released the transcript of the 911 emergency call from Prince’s
Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, when he was discovered unresponsive.
“We have someone who is unconcious,” an unidentified male said on the 9:43 a.m. emergency call. “We’re at Prince’s house.”

The caller then told the 911 dispatcher, “The person is dead here.” He also said that other people in the home at 7801 Audobon Road “are just distraught.”

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Prince was found in an elevator, and medical professionals attempted CPR, which failed, at which point he was declared dead.

The cause of death is still being investigated. Prince was 57 years old.

Read the full transcript of the 911 call below:

Prince dead 911 Call TranscriptCarver County Sheriff’s Office
201600012559 911 Call Transcript 2Carver County Sheriff’s Office
Prince dead 911 Call Transcript 3Carver County Sheriff’s Office

NOW WATCH: Back in 2014, dancer Misty Copeland told us a story about working with Prince

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.