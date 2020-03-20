Prince Charles was at an event with Prince Albert of Monaco days before he tested positive for the coronavirus

Getty Images Prince Charles and Prince Albert at a WaterAid event.

Prince Charles sat at a roundtable discussion with Prince Albert days before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Albert II announced on Thursday that he contracted the virus, however, palace officials insist that his “health is good.”

Buckingham Palace has not officially commented on whether the Prince of Wales has been tested for the coronavirus.

However a source close to the palace told Insider that the prince is currently “in good health.”

Prince Albert of Monaco sat across from Prince Charles at a charity event days before testing positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Prince Albert II confirmed on Thursday that the royal had contracted the virus, however they did say his “health is good” and that he is currently being monitored by his doctor.

Now there are concerns for other royals who may have contracted the coronavirus while in Albert’s presence, including the Prince of Wales.

Britain’s Prince Charles appeared at a roundtable discussion for WaterAid alongside Albert on March 10 – just nine days before the announcement was made, as reported by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

Prince Albert sat across a table from Prince Charles at a @wateraid event on climate change in London on March 10. There was no handshaking at the meeting, as far as I can recall. https://t.co/CVumcMADay — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 19, 2020

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider, however a source close to the palace confirmed Prince Charles is currently “in good health.”

The prince has avoided shaking hands with members of the public in recent weeks, and has instead opted to adopt the namaste greeting.

Getty Images Prince Charles performing the namaste greeting.

This comes as the Queen made a rare personal statement on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she wrote.

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

The statement went on: “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” she added.

“You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.

