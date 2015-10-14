Prince Charles will attend the Remembrance Day service in Canberra this year

Photo: Stefan Postles/Getty.

Australia will welcome prince Charles and his wife Camilla, duchess of Cornwall in November, to commemorate Remembrance Day in Canberra on the centenary year of the ANZACs.

During their five day visit from November 10, Their Royal Highnesses will visit Adelaide and Tanunda, Canberra, Sydney, Albany and Perth.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to showcase Australia’s great regional and urban cities,” said Prime Minister Malcolm Tunbull.

“I look forward to joining Their Royal Highnesses to mark Remembrance Day in Canberra in our centenary year of the Anzacs.”

While this is the couple’s second joint visit to Australia, it will mark Charles’ 14th visit.

