rumour: Prince Charles Wants To Turn Buckingham Palace Into A Hotel

Meredith Galante
buckingham palace

Photo: Shining.Darkness via Flickr

rumour has it that Prince Charles plans to move the royal family out of Buckingham palace and turn it into a hotel and events centre in the first year of his reign, according to sources in BBC Broadcaster Andrew Marr’s upcoming book, the Daily Mail reports (via The Rich Times).Prince Charles would base himself outside of London at Windsor Castle, according to sources cited in the book.

Royals in India have already taken up this practice of turn palaces into hotels, making the former homes of royalty even more of an attraction spot.

There are no details available on the plan, of course, but we’ve put together some photos of the palace, which would surely earn the title of most extravagant hotel on the planet.

Outside Buckingham Palace

The Blue Drawing Room

The Grand stair case inside the palace

The Green Drawing Room

The Throne Room

The White Drawing Room

The Queen's viewing room

This is Windsor Castle, where Prince Charles would allegedly live as King

