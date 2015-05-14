Prince Charles thought he might be able to help end Northern Ireland's 'ghettoes'

One of Prince Charles’ “black spider” letters suggested he might be able to cool the tensions in sectarian Northern Ireland.

In Charles’ conversations with Paul Murphy MP, then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, he suggested that one of the schemes he was promoting “could help perhaps break the mould of housing ‘ghettoes’ in Northern Ireland.”

It’s certainly a worthy aim, just perhaps not the job of the Prince of Wales.

Here’s the relevant snippet:

Charles also hoped he would see signs of progress next time he visited Northern Ireland, “if I am still alive by then!”

