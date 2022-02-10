Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time

The Prince of Wales pictured in July 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19.

The heir to the throne previously tested positive in March 2020.

The prince is fully vaccinated.

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced on Thursday.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a spokesperson for Prince Charles wrote on Twitter.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The heir to the throne, 73, was scheduled to unveil a new statue in Winchester before receiving the positive test result, BBC News reported.

Before testing positive, Charles attended a reception on Wednesday night, where he met and spoke with finance minister Rishi Sunak, Reuters’ political correspondent William James wrote on Twitter.

This marks the second time the prince has tested positive for COVID-19, having first contracted it in March 2020.

Charles is fully vaccinated and confirmed in December that he and the Duchess of Cornwall had received their booster jabs, BBC News reported at the time.