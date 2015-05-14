Prince Charles wanted the government to persuade people to eat more meat

Prince Charles was unusually passionate about beef and sheep farming in his secret letters to government ministers from the mid 2000s.

He wanted the government to subsidise beef and sheep farming, largely in order to preserve the beauty of the countryside:

He also wanted the government to encourage British people to eat more UK meat:

Prince Charles owns an organic farm, the Duchy Home farm, which produces beef and sheep. It is not clear whether the prince’s farm would have benefited from the effort.

