Prince Charles opened London's new coronavirus hospital by video call just days after recovering from the illness

Prince Charles became the first royal to open a new facility via video link with London’s new coronavirus hospital on Friday.

The Prince of Wales officially marked the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital remotely from his Birkhall residence in Scotland after recently recovering from the coronavirus.

Getty Images The Prince of Wales appeared via video link to open NHS Nightingale.

Part of the ExCeL conference centre in London has been transformed into a makeshift hospital with 4,000 beds and two temporary morgues to help the NHS accommodate a new wave of coronavirus patients.

Charles praised the “spectacular and unbelievable feat of work” of the NHS and said he was “enormously touched” to officially open the hospital during the video call, according to Hello! Magazine.

The prince became the first British royal to test positive for the coronavirus in March, after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

However, he spent just seven days in self-isolation after making a full recovery, Clarence House later confirmed.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesperson for the royal told Insider earlier this week.

