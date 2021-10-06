Prince Charles is set to welcome new neighbors as the estate bordering his own is on sale for $10.2 million. Take a look inside.

An estate bordering Prince Charles’ beloved Highgrove House, which he considers to be his family home with the Duchess of Cornwall, is now on the market. New owners can expect to join a very royal neighborhood. Courtesy of Strutt and Parker Insider Source: Strutt and Parker

For £7.5 million, or around $US10.2 ($AU14) million, new owners could move into a very royal neighborhood two miles outside the market village of Tetbury, Gloucestershire. Elmestree is nestled within the picturesque English Cotswolds.

Prince William and Prince Harry both grew up next to Elmestree and their late mother, Princess Diana, was reportedly seen going for jogs in the meadows close by. Princess Diana was spotted going for runs when she lived at Highgrove House with former husband Prince Charles.

But the royal links aren't the only appeal of the estate – according to real estate agent Strutt and Parker's property brochure on Elmestree, it has a vibrant history dating all the way back to the 12th century. The main house discreetly lies within the woodland and can be accessed by a long private drive.

The main house, straddled by parkland and gardens, was built in 1844 and connects to a 17th-century former farmhouse now called Farm End. The front entrance to the main house is opened up by two imposing wooden doors.

Views of the main house hallway showcase the features that make a traditional English manor house – a wooden grandfather clock, wrap-around staircases, and fireplaces. A grandfather clock stands in the hallway at Elmestree Estate house.

There's also plenty of space for guests as the main house comes with 11 bedrooms. The former farmhouse has four bedrooms and the detached lodge house comes with two bedrooms and its own private garden. Elmestree has a variety of buildings within the estate, including a former farm house called Farm End.

Matthew Sudlow, head of estates and farm agency at Strutt & Parker said finding a house like Elmestree "in this part of the world, with many original features along with a model farmstead of this size intact, is remarkable." Sudlow said the sale is 'likely to attract attention' from interested buyers internationally.

Sudlow also said it's possible Elmestree could be turned into a commercial venture: "The opportunity to create an exceptional destination here is huge." Though many of the original features of the house remain, there is plenty of room for innovation.

Whether it remains a private home or not, there's plenty of opportunity for someone new to enjoy the woodlands and flowers Prince Charles loves so much about the area. Elmestree Estate would be heaven for someone sharing Prince Charles' love of gardening.