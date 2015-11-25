Prince Charles links the Syrian crisis to climate change

Photo: Richard Wainwright – Pool/ Getty.

Prince Charles thinks that climate change is responsible for the current crisis in Syria.

The heir to the British throne suggested that there is “absolutely” a link between environmental issues and global conflict and terrorism, and likened the current state of the planet to the 2008 GFC.

“We’re now facing a real possibility of nature’s bank going bust,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

He added:

“We’re seeing a classic case of not dealing with the problem, because, I mean, it sounds awful to say, but some of us were saying 20 years ago that if we didn’t tackle these issues, you would see ever greater conflict over scarce resources and ever greater difficulties over drought, and the accumulating effect of climate change, which means that people have to move. “And, in fact, there’s very good evidence indeed that one of the major reasons for this horror in Syria, funnily enough, was a drought that lasted for about five or six years, which meant that huge numbers of people in the end had to leave the land.”

His interview, which was filmed before the attacks in Paris, comes ahead of the UN’s COP21 climate summit in Paris next Monday.

The conflict in Syria has resulted in over 4 million people leaving the country, leading to a refugee crisis in Europe that is having widespread political consequences for governments.

Tension in the region has ratcheted up yet again with the shooting down of a Russian fighter jet by the Turkish military overnight. Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has been conducting a bombing campaign in support of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has accused Turkey of being the “accomplices of terrorists“.

Here’s the video teaser from Sky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.