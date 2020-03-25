Sean Gallup/Getty Images The Prince of Wales has contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 71-year-old heir to the throne is “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health,” a Clarence House representative said in a statement.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” the representative said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Charles is the first British royal to test positive for the coronavirus.

A Clarence House representative confirmed the news to Insider on Wednesday, saying the prince was “displaying mild symptoms” but was in good health.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the representative said.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The statement continued: “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Clarence House did not say where or how the prince had contracted the virus. However, it’s worth noting that the 71-year-old attended a roundtable discussion with Prince Albert of Monaco earlier this month.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement said.

It’s unclear whether any other members of the royal family have contracted the virus. A Buckingham Palace representative said that “the Queen remains in good health.”

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a palace representative told ITV’s royal editor, Chris Ship.

“We will not be commenting further,” they added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.