Prince Charles and Camilla’s friend Joanna Lumley says ‘The Crown’ is ‘laughable’ and that the show is ‘made up’

Joanna Lumley, a British actress and friend of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, said the couple don’t watch “The Crown.”

Speaking to The Mirror’s Mark Jefferies, Lumley — who attended the couple’s wedding in 2005 — criticized Netflix’s historical drama for its lack of accuracy.

“I don’t think they watch it and I never watch it,” Lumley said. “I know them, so I know it’s all made up and it’s rubbish. All the poor actors who are doing their best to copy them, it’s awful.”

“Imagine somebody making up conversations they think you’ve had,” she added. “It’s so laughable. They’ve used real people, whom they’ve copied, and then made up all the conversations. It’s insane.”

The fourth season of the series, which aired in November 2020, showed the love triangle between Charles (Josh O’Connor), Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), and Camilla (Emerald Fennell).

Filming of the fifth season is currently underway and is set to air on Netflix in November 2022.

The Sun’s Matt Wilkinson and Clemmie Moodie reported in November that friends of the royal family have sought legal advice over the latest season of the drama series.

The friends of the royals — who were unnamed in the report — told The Sun that they were advised that they could sue the series over the way in which they have been portrayed, according to the British newspaper.

This comes after a friend of Princess Diana’s quit her role as a consultant on the show over what she believed to be a mishandled storyline, The Sunday Times reported in November.

Jemima Khan told the publication that she asked that her writing credits be removed from the show’s fifth season because Diana’s story wasn’t handled “as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped.”

Clarence House and Netflix did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.