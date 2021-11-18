An estate Prince Charles sold 27 years ago is on sale again for $6.7 million. Take a look inside.

- A couple who purchased an estate from Prince Charles 27 years ago are selling it for $US6.7 ($AU9) million.
- Brimptsmead Estate is located on 9.2 acres of Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England.
- Prince Charles is still allowed to fish there with 24 hours’ notice, Knight Frank told Insider.
An estate Prince Charles sold to a couple 27 years ago is on the market again with an asking price of £4.95 million, or around $US6.7 ($AU9) million, according to the property listing.
The listing adds that Brimptsmead Estate, built between 1893 and 1906 as a hunting lodge and summer home, is located on 9.2 acres of land at Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England.
The listing notes that the Edwardian estate consists of two cottages, paddocks, woodland, and a bank of the River Dart.
A representative for letting agency Knight Frank told Insider there have been several famous British visitors to Brimptsmead, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, and Percy Fawcett, a renowned archaeologist.
Each cottage has three bedrooms and between the two properties, there are six bathrooms and seven reception rooms, according to the listing.
The cottages sit within a short distance of an area of ancient woodland, the listing adds. From here, a pathway leads down to the River Dart where owners have fishing rights for the use of two rods.
Knight Frank told Insider that a legal quirk in the original sale of the estate means Prince Charles can legally still visit the property with 24 hours’ notice to go fishing.
Its current owners modernized the home. The representative for Knight Frank said this includes a new 26,000 clay tile roof, 120 hand-crafted leaded light mullion windows, polished granite floors, and oak paneling to the principal rooms.
The property has always been owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate that funds the Prince of Wales’ public, charitable, and private activities. This makes the current sellers the first private owners of the property, adds the listing.
The property has distinctly high ceilings and large entertainment spaces throughout, according to the features listed on Knight Frank’s listing.
The location maintains a lot of privacy due to the number of trees that shield it from view.
The listing also shows that the house also has a terrace at the front, with vast views of the open moorland.
A more unusual feature of the property is its party barn, which the listing shows is located on the upper level. From here, French doors lead to an 11-meter balcony.
Hamish Humfrey, a partner at Knight Frank, said the estate’s next owner should appreciate history: “For some people, there’s a certain kudos attached to owning a house once owned by the crown.”