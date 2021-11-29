A spokesperson for Prince Charles denied claims that he questioned what skin color Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children would have

The Prince of Wales, left, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Images, MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Charles has denied that he had conversations about the skin tone of Prince Harry’s children.

The claims were made in Christopher Anderson’s forthcoming book, according to Page Six.

The Sussexes previously said an unnamed royal had conversations about Archie’s skin color.

Representatives for the Prince of Wales have denied claims that he questioned what skin color the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children would have before they were born.

Clarence House has dubbed the allegation — made in Christopher Andersen’s forthcoming book, “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” — as fiction, according to The New York Post’s Page Six.

According to Page Six, a well-placed source told Anderson that Prince Charles asked his wife Camilla on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement: “I wonder what the children will look like?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their engagement photo call. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla is said to have been “somewhat taken aback” by the question and responded: “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

“I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?” Charles responded, the source told Anderson.

Charles’ curiosity “was seized upon and twisted by scheming courtiers to give it a racist spin,” Page Six reports.

A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The Post: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Royal author Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter that the royals have consulted lawyers over the claims.

Markle and Harry said during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that an unnamed member of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark their eldest son Archie’s skin color would be before his birth.

Harry said during the interview that he is “never going to share” the details of the conversation or who it was with.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement after the interview that allegations of racism “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Clarence House, Buckingham Palace, and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan” will be published by Simon & Schuster on Tuesday. Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.