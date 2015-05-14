Prince Charles is seriously concerned about the decline of the 'poor old albatross'

A little over a handful of secret letters sent by Prince Charles to government ministers between 2004 and 2005 were published in full on Wednesday, following a 10-year battle spearheaded by The Guardian to have them released.

Despite concern that documents would undermine the Prince’s political neutrality by exposing his influence on parliament, most of the letters seem rather harmless, as some had suspected. In fact, some of the letters put him in a pretty positive light.

A letter to the minister of state for the environment in 2004, Elliot Morley, for instance, highlights the Prince’s concern about the plight of the albatross, a seabird that is threatened by a decline in fish stocks due to overfishing.

Here’s a particularly heartfelt snippet:

See details on all the secret letters here.

