Prince Andrew reportedly won’t attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after she stripped him of his military titles

Prince Andrew will not attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after she stripped him of all military titles and patronages Thursday, Vanity Fair reported.

He will not be representing the Queen in any capacity at the celebration, sources told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, with one going so far as to say the prince “is going to disappear from sight.”

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke of York did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The report follows the announcement on Thursday that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages – a decision that Prince Charles and Prince William, heirs to the throne, were reportedly “instrumental” in.

Speaking to Insider, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said it is no surprise Andrew no longer has a place in the upcoming jubilee celebrations.

“He has no place in royal family public celebrations,” Fitzwilliams said. “What has been emphasized by the fact that his honorary military titles and patronages have been stripped, and he won’t be using his HRH, is the fact that the royal family have basically made it clear that he has been an embarassment for too long. There is simply too many problems there.”

Andrew will be absent from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“As far as the court of public is considered,” Fitzwilliams added. “They made their mind up when he gave that disgraceful interview on Newsnight,” referring to the infamous 2019 interview Andrew did with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis.

The move also comes as Andrew faces a lawsuit from Virginia Guiffre, who claims the royal sexually assaulted her. He will defend himself as a private citizen instead of as a royal in the lawsuit, the Royal Family said in the announcement.

“The royal family has totally distanced itself from Andrew and he wouldn’t be expected to attend a royal event in the future. I mean, this is it,” Fitzwilliam said.

Despite distancing themselves publicly, the royal family is said to be concerned for Andrew’s well-being, according to a source described as a “family friend” in Vanity Fair. “He is absolutely devastated and if I was to describe how he is, I would say very shaken,” they said. “This has come as a huge blow.”

Prince Andrew still retains his Duke of York title, but will no longer be referred to as “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

The Time of London previously reported that the Queen didn’t want her son to lose his military titles.

“The Queen has let it be known to the regiment that she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel,” a senior military source told The Times of London‘s royal editor Roya Nikkhah in August.

While the Queen’s coronation anniversary takes place on February 6, official jubilee celebrating her 7oth year on the throne are only set to begin on June 2, according to The Telegraph. begins on February 6 and celebrates the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. It will continue over the weekend until June 5 and include activities such as a Platinum Pudding competition.

