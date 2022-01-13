The Queen strips Prince Andrew of royal patronages and military titles — and now he’ll face sex-assault allegations as private citizen

Britain’s Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Prince Andrew will defend himself from sexual-assault allegations as a private citizen, not as a British royal, Buckingham Palace has said.

The duke has also been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement sent to Insider on Thursday.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen. “

In August 2021, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre Roberts filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault.

Giuffre alleges that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.

The palace’s statement comes a day after a US judge judge denied the Duke of York’s request to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit.

The duke’s argument that a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre from an earlier lawsuit protected him from future lawsuits was dismissed by US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Wednesday.

Judge Kaplan said the duke’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit was “denied in all respects,” The Independent reported.