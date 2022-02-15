Prince Andrew reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teen with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew (left) and Virginia Giuffre. Chris Jackson/Miami Herald/Getty Images

Prince Andrew on Tuesday reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre in her sexual assault lawsuit against him, court documents show.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” a joint statement in the court filing read.

The statement continued: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.”

The settlement appears to come before Giuffre’s attorney, the famed litigator David Boies, had a chance to depose the royal.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who’s overseeing the case, allowed the lawsuit to move forward in January, allowing it to move forward to the discovery process. Since then, Kaplan has issued letters to judicial authorities in Australia and the United Kingdom asking them to aid in depositions for Giuffre and Prince Andrew. He set a July 14 deadline to complete the depositions in advance of a trial this fall.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court in August, accusing the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her numerous times in the early 2000s. The alleged abuse started when she was 17 and took place at Epstein’s homes in New York and the US Virgin Islands, as well as Maxwell’s house in London, according to the lawsuit.

According to the statement, Andrew “regrets” his association with Epstein, and “commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement added.

Andrew had been among now-dead pedophile financier’s most high-profile friends. Accusers in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in December claimed that she and Epstein often mentioned him, which they said intimidated them and prevented them from contacting authorities about their sexually abusive experiences.

The relationship has been enormously damaging for the duke’s reputation. In court documents for earlier lawsuits, Giuffre circulated a photo of her and Andrew in an embrace in Maxwell’s London home, with Maxwell in the background.

The duke said he ultimately cut ties with Epstein, and has gone to great lengths to deny Giuffre’s claim. He said the photo may have been photoshopped.

In a 2019 BBC News interview, he rejected the claim that he and Giuffre danced in London’s Tramp nightclub, on particularly outlandish grounds. The prince said he remembered bringing his daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a pizza party at the time, and said that a medical condition stemming from a traumatic experience during the Balkans War made him physically incapable of sweating — despite many photos showing Prince Andrew sweating in nightclubs.

The extensive denials have allowed for a potentially wide discovery process. In court documents, Giuffre’s lawyers have asked for Andrew’s medical records regarding his ability to sweat. Boies has also said he wants to depose Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the duke’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew had previously requested a jury trial, indicating in late January that he wasn’t going to settle, though Boies said Giuffre didn’t have “a firm point of view” of whether she would accept a settlement.

The royal was stripped last month of his military titles, royal patronages, and HRH status, which forced him to defend himself over the allegations as a private citizen.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.