Prince Andrew is stepping away from his public royal duties and suggests he'd answer the FBI's questions about Jeffrey Epstein after his car-crash interview

BBC News/YouTube On Saturday night, Prince Andrew gave a controversial interview on ‘BBC Newsnight’ about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has announced that he will step down from his royal duties.

The Duke of York’s statement comes four days after he spoke with “BBC Newsnight” about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. There has been speculation surrounding whether or not the Queen approved Prince Andrew’s decision to be interviewed on “BBC Newsnight.”

In days following the interview, British news outlets ridiculed Prince Andrew’s TV appearance with headlines pointing out his excuses and back-peddling.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared the official statement from the Duke of York on Wednesday in a tweet, where Prince Andrew announced his resignation from public royal duties.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

A spokesperson of the Office of the Duke of York told Insider ‘the statement speaks for itself’

The Duke of York’s statement began: “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.”

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” the Duke of York continued in the statement.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives,” the Duke of York wrote.

The statement ended with Prince Andrew agreeing to cooperate with “any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

When reached by phone, a spokesperson for the Office of the Duke of York told Insider that “the statement speaks for itself.”

In his Saturday interview with ‘BBC Newsnight,’ Prince Andrew downplayed his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

In the interview, Prince Andrew claimed that a now-infamous photo taken of him with his hand around the waist of Virginia Roberts Giuffre was fake.

Giuffre said in a 2015 defamation case that Jeffrey Epstein made her have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

She also alleged that she had been “procured for sexual activities” by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a close friend to both Epstein and the prince.

The Duke of York gave two alibis in his “BBC Newsnight” interview. First, he said he couldn’t have been involved in the alleged sexual encounter because he was unable to sweat at the time. Then, he said in the interview that on the night Giuffre alleged she and Prince Andrew had dinner, partied at a club in London called Tramp, and later had sex, that he was at home with his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

After the interview, the British press labelled it a “car crash.”

“I expected a train wreck,” Charlie Proctor, editor of the Royal Central website, which reports on the British monarchy, tweeted on Saturday. “That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion-level bad.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.