Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, says ‘others must be held accountable’ after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction

Defense lawyer Laura Menninger questions witness ‘Jane’ during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday of five counts of sex trafficking

Virginia Giuffre accused Maxwell along with the late Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

Giuffre tweeted words of encouragement to the victims and demanded justice.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, demanded justice for the victims of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on Twitter following Maxwell’s conviction on Wednesday related to her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking schemes.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of now-deceased multimillionaire Epstein, was found guilty on three counts of conspiracy charges, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of transporting a minor to participate in illegal sexual activity more than a year after her arrest in New Hampshire, Insider reported.

The trial focused on accounts from four women — not including Giuffre. But, Maxwell is also facing perjury charges in a separate trial accusing her of lying in her 2016 deposition against Giuffre.

Though Giuffre was not one of the four women who testified against Maxwell in this trial, her accusations produced thousands of pages of documents and helped lead to Maxwell’s 2020 arrest, Insider previously reported.

“Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed,” Giuffre tweeted Wednesday.

Giuffre claims that Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17-years-old. She is also suing Prince Andrew for allegedly sexually abusing her as a teenager in the homes of the late Epstein and Maxwell.

Giuffre — the founder of Speak Out, Act, Reclaim, a non-profit that aids victims of sex trafficking — said her soul “yearned for justice for years” and that justice won’t be fully served until Maxwell’s accomplices are also held responsible.

“I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served,” she said. “Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Maxwell’s sentencing date for Wednesday’s verdict is still unknown.