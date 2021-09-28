Prince Andrew is selling his $23 million Swiss ski chalet to settle a lawsuit, report says

Britain’s Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Associated Press/Steve Parsons

Prince Andrew is selling his Swiss chalet over a lawsuit, the Times of London reports.

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson still owe the former owner $US9 ($AU12) million, according to the Times.

The Yorks have agreed to pay their debts with the profits from the sale, the Times reports.

Prince Andrew is selling his £17 million, or about $US23 ($AU32) million, Swiss chalet to settle a lawsuit over the property, according to the Times of London’s Roya Nikkhah.

The former owner, socialite Isabelle de Rouvre, sued Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2020 over £6.6 million, or nearly $US9 ($AU12) million, she said the two owed her, the Times reported. De Rouvre took legal action after claiming that the former couple skipped a January 1 deadline to pay the final installment on the seven-bedroom property, according to the Times.

The Duke and Duchess of York bought the house from de Rouvre in 2014 for £16.6 million, or around $US22.75 ($AU31) million, the Times reports.

De Rourve has dropped the lawsuit now that the home’s sale is close to being finalized, and the Yorks have agreed to use the profits to pay the amount they owe, according to the publication.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.