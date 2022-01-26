Prince Andrew requests jury trial over sexual assault allegations, indicating he isn’t settling the lawsuit yet

Prince Andrew in 2016. Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew has requested a jury trial over the sexual assault allegations made by accuser Virginia Giuffre, indicating that he isn’t settling the lawsuit at this time, according to newly filed court documents.

“Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint,” the document reads.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August, accusing the 61-year-old of sexually assaulting her at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion when she was 17.

The royal denied the allegations in the legal filing on Wednesday.

A lawyer for accuser Virginia Giuffre told Insider that her legal team is looking forward to “confronting” Andrew at a trial.

Giuffre’s attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Insider.

Earlier in January, Buckingham Palace announced that it was stripping Andrew of his military titles, royal patronages, and HRH status — forcing him to defend himself over the allegations as a private citizen.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.