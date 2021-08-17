US prosecutors consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in their investigation of Epstein’s possible co-conspirators, report says

Prince Andrew. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Some US prosecutors are investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s possible co-conspirators.

A source told Reuters they see Prince Andrew as a person of interest and want to interview him.

This means he is seen, at the very least, as a potential witness.

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is a person of interest in a US investigation into people connected to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

The person told Reuters that US investigators want to interview the prince as they look for possible co-conspirators of Epstein.

“As a person of interest he is viewed at least as a potential witness,” Reuters wrote.

It was not clear what attorney’s office those investigators are working for.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors.

Investigators are looking at people connected to him.

Earlier this month Andrew was sued in New York by Virginia Giuffre, who says Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 at a mansion owned by Epstein. She also says she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the prince.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the accusations. Reuters reported that his office declined to comment to the outlet.