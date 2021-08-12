The head of the London Met Police has ordered a new review into Prince Andrew’s sex-abuse allegations

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo by Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Met Police chief said she ordered a review into the sex-abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.

Cressida Dick said she asked her team to look at the material again.

Prince Andrew is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who says he had sex with her when she was 17.

The head of London’s Metropolitan Police has ordered a new review into the sex-abuse allegations made against Prince Andrew.

Dame Cressida Dick told LBC that a review into the case has started, saying “no one is above the law.”

But she said no investigation is underway.

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is being sued in New York by Virginia Giuffre, who says Andrew had sex with her when she was 17 at a mansion owned by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She says she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the prince.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations.

Dick told LBC: “It’s been reviewed twice before, we’ve worked closely with the [Crown Prosecution Service], we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material.”

A US court summons was sent to Prince Andrew’s home at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, but he was not there to receive it as he was in Scotland with the Queen, The Times of London reported on Thursday.