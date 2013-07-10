A Member Of The Royal Family Joins Twitter For The First Time

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has opened a Twitter account, @TheDukeOfYork, making him the first member of Great Britain’s royal family to join the social-networking site.

“The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York,” states his bio, adding that “Tweets from HRH are signed – AY.”

The inaugural tweet was from the prince himself:

The ensuing tweets and twitpics are apparently from his staff, as they lack his initials.

After debuting yesterday, the verified @TheDukeOfYork already has nearly 24,000 followers.

He follows 87 accounts, mainly charities and organisations related to the Palace.

Prince Andrew, 53,  is the second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He has two daughters: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York, famous for their fascinators at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding:

Prince Andrew Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice fascinators

