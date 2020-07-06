Prince Andrew's lawyers had contact with a DC lobbyist famous for his risky clients in hopes of getting help with the Epstein case

JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Andrew attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges, Belgium.

Lawyers for Prince Andrew sought the help of a Washington, DC, lobbyist last month as part of his effort to salvage his reputation in light of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times.

Robert Stryk, the lobbyist, is famous for having represented clients with bad reputations in the past.

But even he “expressed discomfort” about working with the prince, and declined the lawyers’ offer, The Times said.

Last year, Virginia Giuffre Roberts – one of Epstein’s accusers – claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations.

US prosecutors say Andrew has still not cooperated with them to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein.

Epstein’s girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested in New Hampshire by the FBI last week.

Blackfords, the London-based law firm representing the prince in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, spoke with Robert Stryk in June, The Times reported.

However, even Stryk “expressed discomfort about the possibility of assisting Prince Andrew” and declined, The Times wrote.

Giuffre is currently working with federal prosecutors in New York as part of a probe into Epstein, the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier. He died by suicide in jail last August.

The prince has denied Giuffre’s allegations against him, and has offered to comply with US law enforcement – but appears to be avoiding requests to explain himself.

US prosecutors also said Andrew has still not cooperated with them to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein.

Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew (L,) Virginia Roberts Guiffre (C,) and Ghislaine Maxwell (R.)

A source close to Prince Andrew told The Times of London that the meeting with Stryk was not initiated by lawyers for the prince, but rather came from Stryk’s firm seeking an introduction. “This looks like a lobbying firm advertising,” a source told the London paper. “No engagements have been made or sought.”

Blackfords did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Stryk and his firm, Sonoran Policy Group, are famous for representing high-profile figures, many of whom are accused of crimes and malpractice.

For example, Stryk is representing Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of an Angolan president who is said to have embezzled millions of dollars.

Reuters Jeffrey Epstein.

Stryk has also represented ex-Congolese president Joseph Kabila, who has been accused of human-rights abuses and corruption, as well as the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

In mid-May, a jailed Saudi prince signed a $US2 million deal with Stryk which would see the lobbyist advocate for support for his release in the US. Stryk has also represented former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Stryk also has ties to the Trump administration, but has never worked for them directly.

He also worked with Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, during the 2019 impeachment inquiry, and Kirsten Fontenrose, the former White House official who once oversaw US-Saudi Arabia relations.

