Prince Andrew's reputation is crumbling after a catastrophic BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein. Here are all the businesses cutting ties.

Youtube/BBC Newsnight An image from Prince Andrew’s ‘BBC Newsnight’ interview with Emily Maitlis.

More than a dozen businesses, charities, and universities are scrambling to distance themselves from Prince Andrew after the airing of his disastrous interview about Jeffrey Epstein.

In the “BBC Newsnight” interview, Andrew expressed remorse over remaining friends with Epstein. He did not seem to sympathise with Epstein’s victims, however, and gave bizarre alibis for a claim from a woman who says she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew.

These are all the businesses and universities that have cut ties with or distanced themselves from the prince, including some that appeared to do so before the interview.

Prince Andrew’s reputation is swiftly collapsing after his disastrous interview with the BBC, in which he openly discussed his friendship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was also slammed for not appearing sympathetic to Epstein’s victims and for his attempts, including an alibi of a Pizza Express party and an apparent inability to sweat, to disprove Giuffre’s allegation.

Epstein killed himself in a New York City jail cell in August while facing charges of sex trafficking. He pleaded guilty years earlier to soliciting prostitution of minors; the plea deal attracted scrutiny after reporting from the Miami Herald.

Multiple firms have since distanced themselves from Andrew, who runs or sits on the board of dozens of charities and universities.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP; Chris Jackson/Reuters A composite image of Jeffrey Epstein in July 2013 and Prince Andrew in November 2015.

At least 6 businesses have ended their partnerships with Andrew’s pet project



[email protected], Andrew’s charity for tech startups and investors, has suffered the most from the “BBC Newsnight” interview.

Here’s a list of firms that have ended their sponsorships of the charity:

KPMG , the accounting firm, which had been listed as a “founding partner” of the charity, according to a cached version of the website. Sky News first reported on the severed ties on Monday.

, the accounting firm, which had been listed as a “founding partner” of the charity, according to a cached version of the website. Sky News first reported on the severed ties on Monday. Standard Chartered , previously listed as a “strategic partner” of the charity, will not renew its [email protected] sponsorship when it expires next month “for commercial reasons,” the bank told Business Insider in a Wednesday statement.

, previously listed as a “strategic partner” of the charity, will not renew its sponsorship when it expires next month “for commercial reasons,” the bank told Business Insider in a Wednesday statement. Cisco announced on Monday that it had already severed ties with [email protected] , CNN reported. “Cisco made the decision not to renew its support of [email protected] in April 2019 and our final engagement with the program was in June 2019,” the American tech firm said, according to CNN.

announced on Monday that it had already severed ties with , CNN reported. “Cisco made the decision not to renew its support of in April 2019 and our final engagement with the program was in June 2019,” the American tech firm said, according to CNN. Advertising Week Europe , which has hosted multiple events with [email protected] and was listed as a “supporter” of the charity. “We can confirm that [email protected] will not be held as part of Advertising Week Europe 2020,” a spokesman told MailOnline and The Drum on Tuesday. Adweek execs will not invite Andrew to their four-day summit in London next March, MailOnline reported.

, which has hosted multiple events with and was listed as a “supporter” of the charity. “We can confirm that will not be held as part of Advertising Week Europe 2020,” a spokesman told MailOnline and The Drum on Tuesday. Adweek execs will not invite Andrew to their four-day summit in London next March, MailOnline reported. Bond University in Queensland, Australia, decided not to renew its partnership with [email protected] next year “in light of recent events,” Agence France-Presse and The Guardian reported.

in Queensland, Australia, decided not to renew its partnership with next year “in light of recent events,” Agence France-Presse and The Guardian reported. The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia also said it would no longer work with the charity, AFP and The Guardian reported, but did not say whether it was in light of the “BBC Newsnight” interview.

in Australia also said it would no longer work with the charity, AFP and The Guardian reported, but did not say whether it was in light of the “BBC Newsnight” interview. Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, said in a Wednesday statement that it had “today advised Buckingham Palace it would not continue its participation in [email protected] in 2020,” according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

in Perth, Australia, said in a Wednesday statement that it had “today advised Buckingham Palace it would not continue its participation in in 2020,” according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “In the current circumstances we have decided that our efforts in [fostering tech innovation] are best served through other means,” it said. The university had welcomed Andrew to its campus as recently as October.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Prince Andrew pointing at a giant chair bearing [email protected] ’s logo at Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, in October.

It’s not entirely clear when KPMG and Standard Chartered’s decisions were made. The BBC reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that both those firms chose to end their partnerships before the airing of the interview.

KPMG declined to comment on the reports. A representative for Buckingham Palace told Business Insider on Tuesday: “KPMG’s sponsorship contract with [email protected] finished at the end of October.” The “BBC Newsnight” interview was aired November 16.

Standard Chartered told Business Insider it was not commenting on the timing of its decision to cut ties with [email protected]

Cisco’s statement also suggests that it chose to stop working with Andrew long before the airing of his interview. But the timing of these announcements appears to show a public distancing from the prince after the event.

Bill Bostock/Business Insider Prince Andrew at [email protected] at Buckingham Palace in November 2018.

At least 4 other firms are reviewing their ties to [email protected]

AstraZeneca, the UK-headquartered pharmaceutical company, told Business Insider in a Tuesday statement: “Our three-year partnership with [email protected] is due to expire at the end of this year and is currently being reviewed.”

the UK-headquartered pharmaceutical company, told Business Insider in a Tuesday statement: “Our three-year partnership with is due to expire at the end of this year and is currently being reviewed.” The University of Wollongong , another Australian partner university, said it was reviewing its future work with [email protected] , The Guardian reported.

, another Australian partner university, said it was reviewing its future work with , The Guardian reported. Barclays is also “very concerned about the potential effect” of Andrew’s association with [email protected] , the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed person who was briefed on the matter.

is also “very concerned about the potential effect” of Andrew’s association with , the Financial Times reported, citing an unnamed person who was briefed on the matter. Aon asked for its logo to be removed from [email protected] ’s website. “Aon is not a partner to [email protected] and never has been, which is why we asked for the logo to be removed from the website,” the insurance company told Business Insider on Tuesday.

Another [email protected] corporate sponsor, which was unnamed but identified as a “prominent backer,” is trying to get the charity to “push out the Duke” to save the venture, the Financial Times reported.

“We’re pushing for [email protected] to push out the Duke because it’s a very good program that does good work,” the source told the Financial Times.

PitchAtPalace.com via Wayback Machine A now-deleted page containing a list of [email protected] ’s sponsors as archived in June.

In fact, [email protected]’s web page listing its corporate supporters vanished on Tuesday.

An archived version of the page from June showed other firms including AirAsia, Bank of China, and the Chinese tech firms JD.com and Tencent as “strategic partners” of the charity.

Business Insider has contacted all these companies for comment on the future of their work with [email protected]

A Buckingham Palace representative told Business Insider on Tuesday that “a full program of [email protected] events” would continue across the UK. The person has not yet responded to further questions on whether the charity will continue operations around the world.

Even if the charity continues as normal, it’d most likely do so with less funding and under a dark cloud.

Bill Bostock/Business Insider Prince Andrew at [email protected] in November 2018.

Outdoor charities, universities, and the English National Ballet are examining their ties with Andrew

The London Metropolitan University, where Andrew is a patron, is reviewing his position at a board meeting next week, MailOnline reported on Tuesday.

“The University opposes all forms of discrimination, abuse, human trafficking and any activity that is contrary to the University’s values,” a university spokesman told MailOnline.

The student union at the University of Huddersfield, where Andrew serves as chancellor, on Monday voted to lobby the prince to resign from his role.

“We as students at the University of Huddersfield and members of Huddersfield Students’ Union should not be represented by a man with ties to organised child sexual exploitation and assault,” the motion said, according to ITV.

They added that Andrew was “not the sort of role model students should have,” MailOnline reported. Students are also protesting Andrew on Twitter under the hashtag #NotMyChancellor.

“We are aware of the motion passed by the Huddersfield Students’ Union at their meeting on Monday regarding the chancellor,” a spokesman for the university told Business Insider in a statement. “We always listen to our students’ views and concerns and we will now be consulting with the Union.”

The Outward Bound Trust, the British outdoor-activity charity of which Andrew is a patron, also confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday that it had scheduled a board meeting to reconsider their future relationship.

Senior officials at the English National Ballet are calling on Andrew to be removed as a patron following the interview,The Times of London reported Wednesday.

The National Ballet works a lot with young people, and trustees and staff fear that Andrew’s reputation could affect the organisation, The Times said.

“Everyone is hoping that it can be resolved without requiring collective discussion,” The Times cited an unnamed source as saying. “But at some point it will require that discussion if he does not stand down. The trouble is he has a thick skin and I am sure he would be reluctant to.”

The English National Ballet has not yet responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

REUTERS/Mike Blake The English National Ballet performing at the London Olympics in 2012.

2 people have resurfaced past allegations of misconduct by Andrew from many years ago

Andrew’s reputation took another beating earlier this week after two former UK government officials alleged, separately, that the prince had made racist remarks to people of colour in the past.

Rohan Silva, a former UK government official of Sri Lankan descent, on Monday accused Andrew of using a racist slur in a meeting and telling him to stop “playing the white man.”

Silva, at the time an aide to Prime Minister David Cameron, wrote in the Evening Standard that Andrew told him “with a smile” while discussing international trade: “If you’ll pardon the expression, that really is the n—– in the woodpile.”

The prince had told him, according to Silva: “What you have got to remember, is that you’ll never get anywhere by playing the white man.”

Buckingham Palace said Silva’s account was untrue.

Jacqui Smith, the UK home secretary from 2007 to 2009, told LBC on Tuesday that during a state banquet for Saudi Arabia’s royal family, Andrew had made a joke that included “a comment about camels” that left everyone there “slack-jawed.” MailOnline reported on the account.

