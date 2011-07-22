Prince Andrew Is Stepping Down As UK Trade Envoy Because Of His Ties To Hedge Fund Sex Offender

Photo: Daily Mail

A few weeks ago, it came out that Queen Elizabeth summoned Prince Andrew to the Royal Palace after pictures of him with convicted hedge fund sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were published in the Daily Mail.Even though Prince Andrew had embarrassed the Royal Family before, apparently remaining chummy with Epstein, who has been accused of inappropriate sexual relations with at least 30 underage girls, was what sent the Queen over the edge.



Now, according to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew will “step down from his role as the UK’s roving business ambassador… following the intense scrutiny he faced earlier this year over his relationships with a series of controversial figures, including a convicted paedophile.”

The Prince was also criticised for more bad judgment over his relationship with the Gaddafis in Libya, and the son-in-law of the former Tunisian president.

“Andrew has been the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment since 2001, travelling around the world and at home promoting Britain’s business interests,” the Daily Mail explained. “However, he is set to continue to work on home-based trade matters.”

