Prince Andrew May Publicly Address Sex Allegations For The First Time At Davos

Prince Andrew may make his first public statement this week regarding allegations that he “sexually abused” a teenager, according to the report by the Telegraph.

The British royal has been embattled in recent weeks by claims that he abused “sex slave” Virginia Roberts, who was under the age of consent at the time of the alleged abuse.

The allegations came to light in recent court papers relating to a case about disgraced banker Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile with whom the Duke of York has had a long-running friendship. Last year, the Daily Mail claimed that the royal knew about Epstein’s abuse.

Three associate’s of Epstein have also previously refused to answer questions about the allegations relating to Prince Andrew.

The palace has already strongly denied the claims. They issued a statement saying that “for the avoidance of doubt, any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.” But now, Prince Andrew may take the unprecedented step of addressing reporters in person, as he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

We shouldn’t expect too much detail, however. The Telegraph reports that he is “unlikely” to refer to the scandal directly. Instead, he “may attempt to find a form of words which will acknowledge the claims obliquely, and make a vigorous denial of the allegations.”

The Prince has also hired lawyer William Clegg to fight the allegations, whom the Daily Mail describes as “Britain’s top defence barristers.”

