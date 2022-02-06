Prince Andrew pursuing risky strategy of seeking testimony from Epstein victim to cast Virginia Giuffre as a sex trafficker, report says

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images; Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Prince Andrew is seeking to obtain sworn testimony from Epstein victim Carolyn Andriano, per The Sunday Times.

Andriano has said that Giuffre recruited her into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking ring.

But it’s a risky strategy because Andriano has corroborated claims that Andrew had sex with Guiffre.

Prince Andrew is gambling on a risky strategy of seeking to obtain sworn testimony from a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a bid to paint his accuser as a sex trafficker, according to The Sunday Times.

The Duke of York’s lawyers seek evidence from Carolyn Andriano, a childhood friend of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre, the media outlet reported.

Andriano told The Daily Mail last month that Giuffre recruited her into Epstein and Maxwell’s sexual abuse “pyramid scheme,” which she was involved in aged 14 to 17, Insider previously reported.

His lawyers could try to argue that Giuffre does not deserve damages because she was complicit in Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking ring, The Sunday Times said.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are also hoping to speak to other women who may have been recruited by Guiffre when they were underage, as part of this alleged legal strategy, according to the newspaper.

“We are interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations,” a source familiar with the strategy said, per The Sunday Times.

But calling upon Andriano risks being a “double-edged sword,” the source said.

Andriano recently corroborated claims that Guiffre had sex with Prince Andrew and Maxwell’s London home when she was a teenager.

Andriano told the Daily Mail that Giuffre texted her in March 2001 to say she was going for dinner with Prince Andrew, Maxwell, and Epstein in London. She claims that Guiffre later told her that she’d had sex with Prince Andrew, the newspaper reported.

Prince Andrew vehemently denies that this ever happened. However, if Andriano repeats this story under oath, The Sunday Times said that it could seriously undermine the duke’s case.

The royal has agreed to be questioned by Giuffre’s lawyers and to give evidence under oath in London on March 10. Giuffre has yet to agree on a date when she can be interviewed under oath by Prince Andrew’s lawyers, The Sunday Times said.